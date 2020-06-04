Left Menu
Libya's GNA says it regains control of capital Tripoli

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 04-06-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 13:41 IST
Forces fighting for Libya's internationally recognised government said on Thursday they had regained control over Tripoli and a military source with the eastern forces that have been attacking the capital said they were withdrawing. The Government of National Accord (GNA) military operations room said in a statement it had control over all borders of the Tripoli city administrative area.

Separately, a military source in the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) said it would complete its withdrawal on Thursday from the Tripoli districts of Ain Zara, Abu Salim and Qasr Ben Gashir towards a town near its stronghold of Tarhouna. (Reporting By Libya newsroom Editing by Gareth Jones)

