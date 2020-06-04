Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC disposes plea challenging sealing of borders but directs GNCTD to highlight order allowing access in medical emergency

The Delhi High Court on Thursday disposed of a plea challenging the sealing of the borders of national capital for a week while directing Delhi government to highlight the order whereby citizens can avail of e-pass in case of medical emergency to enter Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:35 IST
Delhi HC disposes plea challenging sealing of borders but directs GNCTD to highlight order allowing access in medical emergency
Delhi High Court. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday disposed of a plea challenging the sealing of the borders of national capital for a week while directing Delhi government to highlight the order whereby citizens can avail of e-pass in case of medical emergency to enter Delhi. A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan disposed of the petition filed by advocate Kushagra Kumar.

The court also took note of the consequential order dated June 1, wherein it has been clearly stated in para 6 that in case of a medical emergency, any person can apply for an e-pass and avail of the same to enter Delhi. The court has also directed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to upload this order of June 1 on the government websites in a prominent manner and have it highlighted and blinking for easy access to citizens by today itself. HP Sharma, Senior Advocate who appeared on behalf of the petitioner Kumar, argued that non-residents of Delhi are not allowed to avail medical facilities in centrally-funded hospitals in Delhi because of the unpublished order passed by the Delhi Government sealing the borders of Delhi.

Appearing for Delhi government, Advocate Sanjoy Ghose and lawyer Urvi Mohan, submitted that the present petition was in the nature of a publicity interest litigation and had been filed without any homework or fact-checking by the petitioner. The petition filed by Kushagra Kumar against the sealing of the borders of Delhi said that the order of Delhi government is an illogical, irrational, unreasonable and unconstitutional order. Advocate Kumar said that this order is violative of Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

"Delhi, being the national capital of the country, the centrally funded hospitals like AIIMS etc are in Delhi. By sealing the borders, the Delhi government is taking away the rights of those working in Delhi and staying in the National Capital Region (NCR) like Noida and Gurugram to avail the health facilities of Delhi. In addition, the citizens in other states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are also denied the basic right to access the central hospitals in Delhi," the petition said. The petitioner said that "in India, we do not have dual citizenship. Everyone is a citizen of this country and everyone has the right to reside in any place and avail the medical facilities in any place(s) which she/he can afford. It is unconstitutional to deny the citizens of this country working in Delhi and staying in NCR and citizens residing in any other states the right to treatment," the petitioner added.

According to the petitioner, the order of the Delhi government is inhuman and illegal. "Instead of creating medical infrastructure and working to ensure medical facilities, it is sealing the borders and thereby stopping people to avail medical facilities in Central hospitals in Delhi," the petitioner said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fresh engineering graduates to get internship opportunities with local bodies, smart cities

The Centre on Thursday launched an urban learning internship programme - TULIP - for fresh engineering graduates who will get an opportunity to work for 4,400 urban local bodies and 100 smart cities in the country. Housing and Urban Develop...

Delhi Police ASI suspended for not wearing mask, violating social distancing norms

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police was suspended for not wearing mask and failing to maintain social distancing norms in office, officials said on Thursday. The ASI is posted with the 4th Battalion of Delhi Armed Police DAP. This ...

PM's PS Rajeev Topno moves to World Bank, Brajendra Navnit to WTO

Senior bureaucrat Rajeev Topno, private secretary to the prime minister, has been appointed as senior advisor to the Executive Director ED, World Bank, a personnel ministry order issued on Thursday said. Besides him, Brajendra Navnit who ...

UN voices concern over COVID-19 impact on global immunisations as children miss out on vaccinations

One in five children across the world has received no vaccines at all as the coronavirus crisis halts immunisation campaigns, the UN chief on Thursday said, voicing concern over the widening gaps in the global vaccine delivery and calling f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020