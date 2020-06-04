Left Menu
SC asks Centre to convene meeting with NCR states for easing inter-state movement at borders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:58 IST
The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Centre to convene a meeting of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for easing inter-state movement at all borders in the National Capital Region (NCR) amid certain restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, hearing a plea on restriction for permissible activities in the NCR, said the states should have a common programme and a common portal for inter-state movement.

"We are of the view that in the facts of the present case, the Government of India shall convene a meeting of concerned State officials/UTs and endeavour to find out a common programme, common portal for easing the inter-state movement on all state borders in the National Capital Region," the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and M R Shah, said in its order. The bench, which heard the matter through video-conferencing, noted the submissions advanced by the petitioner's counsel who said that in the NCR there should be "one policy, one portal and one pass which shall be recognized by all the governments".

The bench further noted the submissions of counsel that due to difference in the decision taken by different governments, lot of confusion and difficulty are being caused to the common man. "Needful be done within a week," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing on June 12.

During the hearing, the bench observed that there should be a consistent policy in this regard for the NCR. The counsel appearing for the Centre referred to the May 30 order of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The MHA's May 30 order had guidelines for phased re-opening which included that there shall be no restriction on inter-state or intra-state movement of persons and goods. The counsel appearing for Haryana informed the bench that the state has lifted the restrictions on movement at its borders.

The petitioner's counsel told the bench that though the standing counsel for the state of NCT of Delhi has been served, no one has put in appearance in the matter. The plea, filed through advocate Anindita Mitra, has alleged that "complete sealing of borders" within the NCR and restrictions imposed on movement of citizens was in violation of the new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

On May 15, the apex court had sought responses from the Centre and governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi on the plea. The petition has sought to declare as unconstitutional the measures by the district administrations of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh which allegedly restrict movement for permissible activities in areas falling within the NCR due to "blanket orders of sealing borders without reasonable exceptions". It has referred to the April 29 order of district administrations in Haryana, which is applicable to Gurugram and Sonepat, and May 3 public statement by the district administrations of Uttar Pardesh about Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

It has alleged that these measures are in violation of the MHA's May 1 guidelines which allow movement for permissible activities and has been adopted by these states. It has also sought to declare as illegal such measures which restricts movement in the NCR. The plea has also sought directions to governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to set up and maintain a common portal or mechanism for movement passes within the NCR for permissible activities as per MHA's guidelines.

