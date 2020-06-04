Left Menu
Development News Edition

3804 COVID-19 patients cured in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday informed that in the last 24 hours a total of 3,804 COVID-19 patients have been cured.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:12 IST
3804 COVID-19 patients cured in last 24 hours: Health Ministry
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday informed that in the last 24 hours a total of 3,804 COVID-19 patients have been cured. "During the last 24 hours, a total of 3,804 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 1,04,107 patients have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate is 47.99% amongst COVID-19 patients. Presently, there are 1,06,737 active cases and all are under active medical supervision," said a press release from the MoHFW.

The press release said, "ICMR has further ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel coronavirus in infected persons. The number of government labs has been increased to 498 and private labs has been increased to 212." "1,39,485 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested thus far is 42,42,718," it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as rally loses steam

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as a rally fueled by hopes of an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led downturn ran out of steam even with weekly jobless claims dipping below 2 million for the first time since mid-March.The Dow Jones...

2 men arrested for stealing bags from cars in Delhi

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing bags from the cars of a journalist and a doctor in southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Pawan Gupta 30 and Ravi Kumar 30, both residents of Tigri, th...

Basu Chatterjee loved rajinigandha flowers: Moushmi Chatterjee

The death of filmmaker Basu Chatterjee comes as a personal loss for veteran actor Moushmi Chatterjee, who recalls the directors habit of bringing fresh rajnigandha flowers for her whenever they would meet. So it isnt a coincidence that the ...

Fresh engineering graduates to get internship opportunities with local bodies, smart cities

The Centre on Thursday launched an urban learning internship programme - TULIP - for fresh engineering graduates who will get an opportunity to work for 4,400 urban local bodies and 100 smart cities in the country. Housing and Urban Develop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020