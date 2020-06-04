Left Menu
Delhi violence: Court dismisses bail plea of Jamia student Safoora Zargar

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator Safoora Zargar in connection with north-east Delhi violence case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator Safoora Zargar in connection with north-east Delhi violence case. "I do not find merits in the bail application, it is accordingly dismissed," Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said.

However, the court asked the concerned jail superintendent to provide adequate medical aid and assistance to Zargar. The Special Cell of Delhi Police opposed Zargar's bail plea saying that she allegedly made an inflammatory speech and was part of the conspiracy to instigate communal violence, which had been planned weeks ago.

The police told the court that the accused people were part of the protests against Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in various parts of the national capital. In the mid of February, the accused had allegedly planned to observe protest in various parts of the north-east area of Delhi. They had also taken part in a protest and blocked road near Jaffrabad Metro station.

On April 13, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Zargar, Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator. Earlier, Zargar was arrested in a matter related to organising anti-CAA protests in the Jaffrabad area where the agitators, majority of whom were women, had begun protests against the amended Act last year.

Violence had later broken out between the protesters and CAA supporters this year in which at least 53 people including IB official Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed. Earlier, Delhi Police arrested a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, in a case related to alleged planning of a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi. Meeran Haider, a PhD student at Jamia, and the president of RJD youth wing's Delhi unit, was arrested on April 2. (ANI)

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

'Discounted Deaths' and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

UK business minister Sharma "doing fine" after being taken ill

Bank NPAs may worsen to 11.6 pc by end of this fiscal due to coronavirus pandemic: Report

Gross non-performing assets NPAs of banks are likely to worsen to 11.3-11.6 per cent by the end of this financial year from 8.6 per cent as of March 2020, due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report. Fresh g...

Bank NPAs may worsen to 11.6 pc by end of this fiscal due to coronavirus pandemic: Report

Elephant death in Kerala: CM says 3 suspects under scanner, rues campaign to 'tarnish' state's image

Eds Combines related stories, adds CMs quotes Thiruvananthapuram, June 4 PTIThree suspects are under the scanner of teams probing the gory death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday as he...

Republican senator 'struggling' over whether to back Trump in election

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Thursday she is struggling over whether she can support President Donald Trumps re-election bid, saying criticism of Trumps response to nationwide protests by former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis rang true...

Elephant death in Kerala: CM says 3 suspects under scanner, rues campaign to 'tarnish' state's image

Eds Combines related stories, adds CMs quotes Thiruvananthapuram, June 4 PTIThree suspects are under the scanner of teams probing the gory death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday as he...
