Delhi violence: Court dismisses bail plea of Jamia student Safoora Zargar

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator Safoora Zargar in connection with north-east Delhi violence case. "I do not find merits in the bail application, it is accordingly dismissed," Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said.

However, the court asked the concerned jail superintendent to provide adequate medical aid and assistance to Zargar. The Special Cell of Delhi Police opposed Zargar's bail plea saying that she allegedly made an inflammatory speech and was part of the conspiracy to instigate communal violence, which had been planned weeks ago.

The police told the court that the accused people were part of the protests against Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in various parts of the national capital. In the mid of February, the accused had allegedly planned to observe protest in various parts of the north-east area of Delhi. They had also taken part in a protest and blocked road near Jaffrabad Metro station.

On April 13, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Zargar, Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator. Earlier, Zargar was arrested in a matter related to organising anti-CAA protests in the Jaffrabad area where the agitators, majority of whom were women, had begun protests against the amended Act last year.

Violence had later broken out between the protesters and CAA supporters this year in which at least 53 people including IB official Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed. Earlier, Delhi Police arrested a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, in a case related to alleged planning of a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi. Meeran Haider, a PhD student at Jamia, and the president of RJD youth wing's Delhi unit, was arrested on April 2. (ANI)