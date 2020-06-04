Entry of personal staff of MPs restricted inside Parliament

In view of COVID-19 crisis, the entry of personal staff of MPs inside the Parliament House has been restricted till further notice by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday. "Entry of Personal Assistants of members of the Parliament has been restricted till further orders," Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a release.

"Retired officials and personal guests/visitors of the officials below the rank of joint secretary will not be permitted inside the Parliament House Complex," it added. The country is currently in the fifth phase of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)