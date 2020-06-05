Hundreds of active-duty troops to leave Washington region, official says

Several hundred active-duty troops from the 82nd Airborne Division who were sent to the Washington D.C. area to potentially respond to civil unrest are expected to start heading back to their home base in North Carolina, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the decision was made earlier in the day and they would be returning to Fort Bragg soon.

While the troops were in the National Capital Region, they were not deployed to Washington D.C. and were on standby in case they were needed.