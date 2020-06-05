Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inspect if any new unauthorised construction carried out in Sainik Farms: HC to police, SDMC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 12:38 IST
Inspect if any new unauthorised construction carried out in Sainik Farms: HC to police, SDMC

The Delhi High Court has asked the police and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to carry out separate inspection of the Sainik Farms area for any new unauthorised construction that may have taken place. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad directed Delhi Police and SDMC to file separate status reports on their inspections.

The direction came on a plea by a private individual who has alleged that fresh unauthorised construction was going on in the garb of carrying out minor repairs which was permitted by the high court in May last year. The court warned the two authorities that if any infraction of its May 2019 order was found, subsequent to the inspections, "the concerned officers shall be held personally responsible". With the warning, the court listed the matter for further hearing on August 11.

The private individual's plea, an application, was filed in the main petition moved in 2015 by the convener of the area development committee of Sainik Farms for regularisation of all unauthorised colonies in the national capital. The main petition is still pending in the high court as the Delhi government and the Centre are yet to take a decision on whether Sainik Farms would be regularised.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

CGI's unique solution for students wish to study in Canada this fall

Mohali Punjab India, June 5 ANINewsVoir The international education landscape has dramatically changed in the past few months because of the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. International students planning to start their stud...

SC asks pvt hospitals if they are ready to charge Covid-19 patients at Ayushman Bharat rate

The Supreme Court Friday asked private hospitals whether they are ready to provide treatment to COVID-19 infected patients at the charges prescribed under the governments Ayushman Bharat SchemeThe Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya ...

Investors shed safe-haven German Bunds as ECB fortifies the euro zone

Safe-haven German government bonds sold off for a second day on Friday, with yields reaching their highest levels in months, after the European Central Banks support for the euro helped boost sentiment towards the euro zone.Southern Europea...

World Environment Day: Ayushmann Khurrana urges people to use water judiciously

As World Environment Day is being observed today, actor Ayushmann Khurrana is urging people to be judicious in water consumption at a time when water scarcity is plaguing people globally. This comes as a part of support to his Dum Laga Ke ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020