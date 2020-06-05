Left Menu
One death, four more COVID-19 cases among Maharashtra Police personnel

Four more Maharashtra Police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus, and one policeman has died due to the infection in the last 24 hours, according to an official statement on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-06-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 12:58 IST
Four more Maharashtra Police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus, and one policeman has died due to the infection in the last 24 hours, according to an official statement on Friday. According to Maharashtra Police, so far 2,561 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, of which 31 have lost their lives.

As many as 1,22,772 offences have been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violation of the guidelines for coronavirus-induced lockdown. The police said that 23,827 arrests have been made for lockdown violations and at least 79,802 vehicles have been seized for the same.

Maharashtra is the state worst-affected by COVID-19 in the country, with at least 77,793 confirmed cases and 2,710 deaths due to the virus. (ANI)

