Left Menu
Development News Edition

"No one can self-isolate from climate change"; UK, French c.banks urge action

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 13:48 IST
"No one can self-isolate from climate change"; UK, French c.banks urge action
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Governments must rebuild their economies after the coronavirus crisis to withstand the next shock heading their way - climate change, the central bank governors of Britain and France have said. "Unless we act now, the climate crisis will be tomorrow's central scenario and, unlike COVID-19, no one will be able to self-isolate from it," Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and his French counterpart, François Villeroy de Galhau, wrote in a joint article published in the Guardian newspaper.

They said countries around the world were far from meeting their climate goals and the coronavirus pandemic had shown that reacting to a crisis at its height brought huge costs. "To address climate breakdown, we can instead take decisions now that reduce emissions in a less disruptive manner. That requires us to be strategic. To build back better," they said.

Central banks have increasingly put the risks of climate change into their assessments of the health of the financial services firms that they monitor. A group representing central bankers and regulators - the Network for Greening the Financial System will publish climate reference scenarios in the coming weeks which Bailey and Villeroy said would "raise the bar for the financial sector".

The article was co-written with Frank Elderson, chair of NGFS who is an executive board member of the central bank of the Netherlands, and with former BoE governor Mark Carney, who is the United Nations' special envoy for climate action and finance.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Videos

Latest News

Macron demands release of French-Iranian academic Adelkhah

France demanded on Friday that Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, whom Tehran has sentenced to six years in prison, be released immediately, saying her detention was harming trust between the two countries.One year ago, Farida Adelkha...

Research is at the core for the new UG courses launched by BML Munjal University

Gurugram Haryana India, June 5 ANINewsVoir BML Munjal University BMU, a Hero Group initiative, today announced the addition of two new undergraduate UG degree courses to its academic portfolio - B Com Hons and BA Hons Economics. The introdu...

INS Jalashwa to bring back some 700 Indians from Male today

Indian Navy ship INS Jalashwa will sail from Colombo Port on Friday with approximately 700 Indians nationals, who have been stranded owing to Covid-related travel restrictions, under the second phase of Operation Samudra Setu as a part of t...

Woman fed liquor, gangraped; Five, including husband nabbed

Thiruvananthapuram, June 5 PTI In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly forced to drink liquorby her husband and gang-raped by four of his friends in front of their five year-old child near here. All of them were arrested o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020