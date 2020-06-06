Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pentagon orders remaining active-duty troops to leave Washington area

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 06-06-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 00:19 IST
Pentagon orders remaining active-duty troops to leave Washington area
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Pentagon will be sending back the remaining 900 active-duty troops who were sent to the Washington, D.C., area to potentially respond to civil unrest, and they are expected to start heading back to their home bases, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The official said on condition of anonymity that U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper had made the decision and the troops would be heading back to Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York. While the troops were in the National Capital Region, they were not deployed to Washington and were on standby in case they were needed.

On Thursday, the Pentagon ordered about 700 active-duty troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to return to Fort Bragg. The official said a decision was made to send them back because enough National Guard troops had arrived in the city.

There are about 5,000 National Guard personnel either in Washington or on their way to assist law enforcement. Like cities countrywide, the U.S. capital has been rocked by a week of protests against police brutality and racism following the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Shops and offices in Washington and nearby areas were hit by night-time vandalism and looting after peaceful demonstrations last weekend, prompting Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser to impose a 7 p.m. curfew on Monday and Tuesday.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Alliance reach grand final at ESL One Birmingham - EU/CIS

Alliance swept VP.Prodigy on Friday to reach the grand finals of the ESL One Birmingham Onlines Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States event. Alliance await the winner of Saturdays lower-bracket final between VP.Prodigy and Team Secr...

Soccer-LA Galaxy part with midfielder Katai after wife's 'racist' posts

The LA Galaxy has parted company with Serbian midfielder Aleksandar Katai after his wife published a series of racist and violent social media posts, the Major League Soccer MLS team said on Friday. In Instagram posts that have since been d...

George Floyd's death sparks new generation of activists in U.S.

Kristina Knox, a 25-year-old child development teacher from Maryland, cried for days after watching video footage of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck while Floyd gasped...

California again extends major contract for protective masks

California is giving a Chinese manufacturer it contracted with hundreds of millions of protective masks one more week to get federal certification after the company twice missed the deadline. California signed a nearly 1 billion contract in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020