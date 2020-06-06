Left Menu
MP: FIR against Ekta Kapoor for insulting Army personnel, hurting religious sentiments in web series

An FIR has been registered against producer Ekta Kapoor and others here in Indore for allegedly hurting religious feelings, insulting Army personnel and improper use of the national emblem in the web series 'Triple X season 2', police said on Saturday.

06-06-2020
"After an initial inquiry, police registered an FIR against Ekta Kapoor for hurting religious sentiments and insulting the national emblem in the web series under several Sections of the IPC and IT Act," Station House Officer (SHO) Satish Dwivedi said. Neeraj Yagnik, the complainant, said that he lodged a complaint in the matter after watching the objectionable use of the national emblem and the Army uniform in the web series.

"In the past few days, a video of an Army officer commenting on the web series is going viral on social media. When I heard about that video, I watched the web series. I found that there were several objectionable things in the web series. It has portrayed the family of Army personnel as "characterless"," Yagnik told ANI here. He said that the web series sends a "wrong message" to the society and also "demoralises" the Armed forces.

"The Army uniform and national emblem are also used inappropriately in the web series. It appears as if web series are willing to do anything for money. So, I filed an FIR against the director, producer and writer of the web series," Yagnik added. (ANI)

