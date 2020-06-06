Delhi govt lodges FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for violating COVID-19 regulations

Delhi's Deputy Health Secretary Amit Kumar Pamasi lodged an FIR against Medical Superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for not using RT-PCR app for testing data and violating Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020.

"Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is still not using RT-PCR app even till June 3 which is a clear violation of direction issued under Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020 issued under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987," the FIR said.

The FIR has been filed under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)