Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt lodges FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for violating COVID-19 regulations

Delhi's Deputy Health Secretary Amit Kumar Pamasi lodged an FIR against Medical Superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for not using RT-PCR app for testing data and violating Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:08 IST
Delhi govt lodges FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for violating COVID-19 regulations
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Deputy Health Secretary Amit Kumar Pamasi lodged an FIR against Medical Superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for not using RT-PCR app for testing data and violating Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020.

"Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is still not using RT-PCR app even till June 3 which is a clear violation of direction issued under Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020 issued under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987," the FIR said.

The FIR has been filed under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Team Secret reach ESL One Birmingham - EU/CIS final

Team Secret set up a rematch with Alliance in Sundays grand final of the ESL One Birmingham Onlines Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States event. Team Secret swept VP.Prodigy in the lower-bracket final on Saturday, winning in 38 minu...

OPEC, Russia extend record oil cuts to end of July

OPEC, Russia and allies agreed on Saturday to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July, prolonging a deal that has helped crude prices double in the past two months by withdrawing almost 10 of global supplies from the market....

Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg joins charity esports event

Celebrated hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg has joined other celebrities and professional soccer players for this weekends FIFA 20 esports tournament. Snoop Dogg is expected to go head-to-head with talk show host and comedian Kerw...

Protests worldwide embrace Black Lives Matter movement

Thousands of people took to the streets in European and Asian cities on Saturday, demonstrating in support of U.S. protests against police brutality.Police in the German city of Hamburg used pepper spray on protesters and were ready to depl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020