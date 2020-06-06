WB Judicial Service Association for evaluation of situation before resuming normal function of courts

West Bengal Judicial Service Association has written to the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice, urging him to issue necessary directions to officials for the evaluation of the situation before the resumption of the normal functioning of court after two judges of a civil court-tested positive for COVID-19. According to the letter written on Friday, the two members, one Civil Judge (Senior Division) 3rd court and the second from Civil Judge (Senior Division) 7th court, Alipore, have tested positive for COVID-19 on June 4.

The association pointed out that it is now "necessary to evaluate whether the officers can work safely without having any fear of exposure to the dreaded virus while in office when the courts will go in normal functioning." The State recorded 435 more positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the count of coronavirus to 7,738.

The number of active cases for coronavirus in the State stands at 4,236. There are 311 deaths reported due to COVID-19 out of which 72 were having comorbidity. (ANI)