UP govt challenges single-bench order halting selection process of 69,000 basic teachers

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-06-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 14:21 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has challenged a single-bench order staying the appointment process of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state. The special appeal has been listed for June 9 before a division bench, comprising justices Pankaj Jaiswal and Dinesh Kumar Singh. It has been filed by the Examination Regularity Authority (ERA) on behalf of the state.

In its appeal, the ERA has said the single-judge bench order was unwarranted and illegal. The bench of Justice Alok Mathur on June 3 had stayed the selection process, prima facie finding that certain questions and answers were ambiguous and wrong and, hence, it required fresh scrutiny by the UGC.

