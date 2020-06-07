Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. examines reports of looting in retaken Libyan towns

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 07-06-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 20:58 IST
U.N. examines reports of looting in retaken Libyan towns
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Nations is looking into reports of looting and destruction of property in two towns outside Tripoli retaken by the forces of Libya's internationally recognized government, it said on Sunday. Forces of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) on Thursday recaptured Tarhouna, as part of an advance ending a 14-month offensive on the capital by the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar.

Since the LNA -- which is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia -- retreated, videos have been posted online purportedly showing looting of shops and torching of homes of families associated with the LNA and its local backers. The U.N. Libya mission (UNSMIL) said in a statement more than 16,000 people had been displaced in the past few days in Tarhouna and southern Tripoli.

"Reports of the discovery of a number of corpses at the hospital in Tarhouna are deeply disturbing," UNSMIL said in a statement, without blaming anyone. "We have also received numerous reports of the looting and destruction of public and private property in Tarhouna and Alasabaa, which in some cases appear to be acts of retribution and revenge that risk further fraying Libya's social fabric."

Alasabaa is another town south of Tripoli that was retaken by the GNA after changing hands several times. "The GNA should take urgent steps to stop revenge crimes in Tarhouna," said Hanan Salah, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch.

A spokesman for the GNA interior ministry sent Reuters a statement warning its forces that any reprisals in recaptured areas would be punished. The Tripoli-based justice ministry said the GNA forces that entered Tarhouna had discovered more than 100 bodies in a morgue.

Jalel Harchaoui, research fellow at the Clingendael Institute, said international diplomatic efforts that had supported the Tripoli government "will be predicated on that government providing security, imposing order and promoting robust transitional justice".

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it may expand cooperation with Libya's GNA after conflict ends -Milliyet

Turkey may expand its cooperation with Libyas internationally recognised government with new deals on energy and construction once the countrys conflict is over, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin was quoted as saying on Sunday. Turkey ba...

Eastern Ladakh standoff: Indian, Chinese armies agree to continue talks to peacefully resolve row

India and China have agreed to continue military and diplomatic talks to peacefully resolve the current border standoff in accordance with bilateral agreements, the external affairs ministry said on Sunday as it shared the outcome of a mar...

U.S. coronavirus deaths top 110,000 as cases approach 2 million - Reuters tally

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 110,000 people in the United States, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday, as nationwide protests against racial injustice spark fears of a resurgence of the virus.About 1,000 Americans have died...

Black Lives Matter rally outside US consulate in Hong Kong

About 20 people protested in Hong Kong to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement at a rally Sunday outside the U.S. consulate in the semi-autonomous Chinese cityIts a global issue, said Quinland Anderson, a 28-year-old British...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020