Tamil has highest recovery rate in country: Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday informed that 86 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu are asymptomatic and claimed that the state has the highest recovery rate in the country.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 07-06-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 23:29 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday informed that 86 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu are asymptomatic and claimed that the state has the highest recovery rate in the country. "86 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu are asymptomatic. We have the highest recovery rate in India and the lowest mortality rate in the world," said Palaniswami.

"We have 72 locations and testing approximately 13,000 people on a single day," the chief minister said. The state has 292 COVID-19 government and private hospitals.

"We also appointed 530 doctors and 2323 nurses on a contract basis. Unless there is public support, we can't win over this pandemic, therefore wearing a mask and social distancing is essential and ought to be followed strictly," he said. Tamil Nadu has reported 1515 more COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state is now at 31667, including 14396 active cases, 16999 discharged and 269 deaths, according to the state's Health Department. (ANI)

