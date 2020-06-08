Left Menu
Development News Edition

128 COVID-19 positive cases in Puducherry so far

A total of 128 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Puducherry so far, of which 75 are active cases and 52 have been treated/discharged, said the Government of Puducherry.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 08-06-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 10:34 IST
128 COVID-19 positive cases in Puducherry so far
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 128 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Puducherry so far, of which 75 are active cases and 52 have been treated/discharged, said the Government of Puducherry.

Meanwhile, India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,983 new COVID-19 cases with 206 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,56,611, including 1,25,381 active cases, 1,24,095 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,135 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists among four killed in J-K's Shopian encounter today

Two of the four terrorists who were killed in the encounter in Shopian on Monday were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen HM and were active since 2018. Both the terrorists killed in the encounter were classified as category A terrorists. One...

Close ally of Mexican president tests positive for coronavirus

The head of Mexicos Social Security Institute IMSS, Zoe Robledo, a close aide to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said on Sunday he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would continue to work remotely. I want to announce that t...

Rugby-Fans allowed at Super competition after NZ drops COVID curbs

New Zealand Rugby NZR said on Monday fans will be allowed into stadiums to watch the opening weekend of its domestic rugby union competition after the country lifted virtually all coronavirus restrictions.Super Rugby Aotearoa, which involve...

Pete Davidson addresses his future at 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson says he is not planning to leave the late-night sketch comedy show anytime soon. The comedian, who has been part of the SNL cast for almost six years now, said he would like to remain on the legendary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020