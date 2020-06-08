Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Navy begins operation to evacuate Indians from Iran

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI) As part of operations to bring back citizens stranded overseas, the Indian Navy has deployed its warship INS Shardul to evacuate Indians from Iran on Monday to bring them back to Gujarat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 11:12 IST
Indian Navy begins operation to evacuate Indians from Iran
INS Shardul will evacuate Indians from Iran on Monday to bring them back to Gujarat (Credit: Indian Navy). Image Credit: ANI

As part of operations to bring back citizens stranded overseas, the Indian Navy has deployed its warship INS Shardul to evacuate Indians from Iran on Monday to bring them back to Gujarat. "The Indian Naval Ship Shardul will evacuate Indian citizens on from the port of Bandar Abbas, Islamic Republic of Iran, to Porbandar, Gujarat. The Indian Mission in the Islamic Republic of Iran is preparing a list of Indian citizens to be evacuated and will facilitate their embarkation after the requisite medical screening," the Indian Navy said.

The Navy said that COVID-related social distancing norms have been catered onboard INS Shardul and the ship has been specially provisioned for the evacuation operation, including embarkation of additional medical staff, doctors, hygienists, nutritionists, medical stores, rations, personal protective equipment, face-masks, and other lifesaving gear. In addition to the authorized medical outfit, medical equipment specific to dealing with COVID-19 including innovative products developed by the Indian Navy during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is also being carried onboard.

The evacuated personnel would be provided with the basic amenities and medical facilities whilst undertaking the sea-passage to Porbandar. Special isolation compartments have also been earmarked for any contingencies. In view of the unique challenges associated with COVID-19 including asymptomatic carriers, stringent protocols are being stipulated during the passage.

After disembarkation at Porbandar, the evacuated personnel will be entrusted to the care of State authorities Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate Indian citizens commencing 8 May this year and Indian Naval ships Jalashwa and Magar have already evacuated 2874 personnel from the Maldives and Sri Lanka to ports of Kochi and Tuticorin.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Awhad asks people to stay cautious during lockdown easing

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad has expressed fear that COVID-19 cases may rise in Thanes Mumbra township if residents do not take adequate precautions during the relaxation of lockdown from Monday. Talking to reporters on Sunda...

Finland's Centre Party nominates Vanhanen for finance minister

Finlands Centre Party nominated on Monday former Prime Minister Matti Vanhanen as its candidate for finance minister, following Katri Kulmunis resignation on Friday over her use of taxpayers money to pay for training in public speaking.Kulm...

SC seeks response of Centre on NGO's plea alleging rise in child trafficking cases during Covid-19 lockdown.

SC seeks response of Centre on NGOs plea alleging rise in child trafficking cases during Covid-19 lockdown....

Lee Seung-gi, Jasper Liu team up for Netflix variety show 'Twogether'

South Korean actor-singer Lee Seung-gi and Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu are uniting for an unscripted travel variety show Twogether, set at Netflix. The six-part show, which starts streaming from June 26, will see the two East Asian stars tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020