Arvind Kejriwal complains of fever, sore throat; to be tested for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be tested for COVID-19 test as he has complained of fever and sore throat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 12:43 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Chief Minister has isolated himself at his residence. All his meetings till tomorrow afternoon have been cancelled. (ANI)

