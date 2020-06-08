Arvind Kejriwal complains of fever, sore throat; to be tested for COVID-19
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be tested for COVID-19 test as he has complained of fever and sore throat.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 12:43 IST
The Chief Minister has isolated himself at his residence. All his meetings till tomorrow afternoon have been cancelled. (ANI)
