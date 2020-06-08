Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks police reply on Tharoor's plea to preserve Sunanda Pushkar's Twitter a/c, tweets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:22 IST
HC seeks police reply on Tharoor's plea to preserve Sunanda Pushkar's Twitter a/c, tweets

The Delhi High Court Monday sought Delhi Police's response on a plea by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor seeking direction to it to take steps to preserve the Twitter account and tweets made by his wife Sunanda Pushkar prior to her death in 2014. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice to the police on the application which sought a direction to the investigating officer (IO) in the case to write a letter to social media platform 'Twitter' for securing the inactive Twitter account of Pushkar as her tweets are extremely relevant for the criminal trial.

The court, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, listed the matter for further hearing on July 15. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa and lawyer Gaurav Gupta, representing Tharoor, argued that perusal of the tweets of Pushkar would reflect her actual frame of mind which is contrary to the prosecution case.

The counsel claimed that she never had any suicidal ideations which is manifested from the series of tweets withheld by Delhi Police from the trial court. Tharoor, in his application, has said the tweets and Twitter timeline of Pushkar are of utmost importance in the case and as she is not alive, there is an apprehension that they might be deleted, denying a crucial right of Tharoor to exonerate himself from the alleged charges levelled against him.

The application was filed in a pending petition seeking direction to the police to place before the trial court certain tweets of Pushkar. Tharoor, the sole accused in the death case of his wife, sought direction to the police to take steps to preserve the social media account and tweets by asking 'Twitter India' to preserve Pushkar's account till the pendency of the proceedings before the trial court.

The former Union minister was accused by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. The plea referred to Twitter's policies as per which it can delete the accounts of users who have been inactive for a prolonged period of time.

“Further, in certain cases, if some authorised person or close relative of a deceased person contacts Twitter, the account of such deceased person can be deactivated. In such cases of deletion of account or deactivation of account, the tweets and contents of the Twitter timeline are lost forever,” it said. The police had earlier told the court that Pushkar was suffering from mental agony due to a strained relationship with her husband.

She had a scuffle with her husband and had various injury marks a few days before her death, it had said. Police has accused Tharoor of torturing his wife which led her to commit suicide. The maximum punishment for the offence listed in the charge sheet is 10 years of imprisonment. However, if convicted for 302 (murder), the maximum punishment is death penalty while the minimum is life imprisonment.

Pushkar, 51, was found dead in a suite of luxury hotel Leela Palace in Delhi's Chanakyapuri on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying at the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

German govt: Will comment on U.S. troop withdrawal plans once we get confirmation

The German government is waiting for official comment from Washington on U.S. plans to withdraw some troops from Germany and Berlin will only comment once it has that, a spokesman said on Monday. There has not been official, public confirma...

Trump likely to address nation this week on race, national unity

In view of the protests raging across the United States over the death of African-American man George Floyd, President Donald Trump is likely to address the nation this week on issues related to race and national unity. White House official...

Ukrainian man rescued after 6 days trapped in well in Bali

A Ukrainian man who fell into an abandoned well and broke his leg while being chased by a wild dog on Indonesias tourist island of Bali was rescued after being trapped for nearly a week, police said Monday. Roberts Jacob Matthews, 29, stumb...

Lean business on first day as malls reopen in Delhi

Business remained lean as malls and shopping centres in the national capital re-opened on Monday after more than two months, with only a few people stepping out to shop and eat. Though most of the shops, offices and restaurants reopened at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020