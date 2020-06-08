Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur HC restrains 7 Congress MLAs who joined BJP from entering state assembly

The Manipur High Court on Monday restrained seven Congress MLAs, who joined the BJP, from entering the state legislative assembly until the Speaker decides and disposes of their disqualification cases.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:55 IST
Manipur HC restrains 7 Congress MLAs who joined BJP from entering state assembly
Manipur High Court (Picture credit: www.hcmimphal.nic.in). Image Credit: ANI

The Manipur High Court on Monday restrained seven Congress MLAs, who joined the BJP, from entering the state legislative assembly until the Speaker decides and disposes of their disqualification cases. A bench of Justice KH Nobin Singh, while issuing the order, clarified that the court has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the disqualification petitions pending before the Speaker.

"Unless and until the petitions are decided and disposed of finally by the Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker, respondents namely Sanasam Bira Singh, Ginsuanhau, Oinam Lukhoi Singh, Ngamthang Haokip, Yengkhom Surchandra Singh, Kshetrimayum Bira Singh and Paonam Brojen Singh are restrained from entering the assembly," the court observed. The bench said that the petitions for the disqualification of the MLAs were filed before the Speaker on November 8, 2018, and were not decided by him within a reasonable time as mandated in Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

The petition before the court said that the MLAs have voluntarily given up their membership, for which they are liable to be disqualified under the provisions of the Tenth Schedule for being a member of the Manipur legislative assembly. "The whole controversy has, in fact, arisen due to the failure on the part of the Speaker to decide the petitions within a reasonable time. Had any decision been taken by the Speaker on the petitions within a reasonable time, the controversy could have been obviated at the right time and undesirable interference by the court would not have arisen at all," the court observed.

"It is now less than two years for the term of the assembly to come to an end. If the Speaker fails to decide the petitions soon, the term of the assembly may come to an end earlier than the disposal of the petitions, which will be rendered infructuous and the purpose of filling them will stand defeated," it said. The court said that the question arises as to what will happen to the salary already drawn by the MLA from the day on which the reasonable time has lapsed and if not recovered from him, it will incur a loss to the public exchequer.

"In order to prevent such an eventuality, the petition for disqualification needs to be decided by the Speaker at the earliest possible date or within three months as has now been fixed by the Supreme Court," the court observed. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UK's quarantine will be quashed or dropped - Ryanair's O'Leary

The United Kingdoms coronavirus quarantine will be struck down by the courts or dropped within weeks as some of Europes biggest airlines prepare to file a legal challenge by the end of Tuesday, Ryanair boss Michael OLeary told Reuters. The ...

Imran Khan says coronavirus cases yet to peak in Pak, warns of 'very difficult time' ahead

Pakistans coronavirus cases are expected to peak by the end of July or August, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. Addressing the nation, he warned the country of a very difficult time ahead if people continued to ignore the standard opera...

Ryanair boss sees UK quarantine dropped or quashed by end-June

Ryanair believes Britains courts will either strike down a 14-day quarantine for international travellers this week or the government will drop the measure before the end of June, boss Michael OLeary told Reuters on Monday.OLeary said legal...

Four Hizbul militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district: Police

In yet another operational success, security forces killed four Hizbul Mujahideen militants on Monday in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district, taking the total number of slain terrorists during the past 24 hours in South Kashmir to nine. Lau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020