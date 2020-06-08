Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to interfere with Haryana law making Hindi as official language of lower courts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:09 IST
SC refuses to interfere with Haryana law making Hindi as official language of lower courts

The Supreme Court Monday refused to interfere with the decision of Haryana government to enforce Hindi as official language in all subordinate courts and tribunals across the state. Some lawyers have moved the top court challenging the Haryana Official language (Amendment) Act of 2020, which makes Hindi as official language in courts and tribunals of the state. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy questioned the petitioners as to what was wrong with the law as around 80 per cent of the litigants do not understand English. “There is nothing wrong in Hindi as the official language of subordinate courts in some states. Even, during the British Rule, the recording of evidence was doing in vernacular language,” the bench said, observing that it is fair for the state to bring such law. Petitioner in-person Sameer Jain said that he was not against conducting of court's proceedings in Hindi or any other vernacular language but since he was Delhi-NCR region, it would be difficult for lawyers to argue in Hindi in Haryana courts. He said it would be difficult for multi-national companies to argue their cases in Hindi. To this, the bench said that the law under question does not exclude English language and it can be used with the permission of court. The top court, which was initially inclined to issue notice and seek reply from the state government, was told by Additional Advocate General Arun Bhardwaj that the state enacted the law under the powers vested in the state under section 272 of CrpC and section 137 (2) of CPC. He said the state was empowered to enact such a law to bring transparency and to enable the litigants understand what transpires in the court proceedings. The top court said that there is nothing wrong in section 3A of the said amendment as no fundamental rights is violated.

The Chief Justice said that proceedings are done in Hindi/vernacular language in many states including Madhya Pradesh. Petitioners then sought to withdraw the petition with liberty to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Five lawyers, including Sameer Jain, moved the top court challenging the state law which says that in all civil and criminal courts, in all revenue courts and rent tribunals of the state and any other tribunal or court constituted by the state government, work shall be done in Hindi language. They contended that Haryana Official Language (Amendment) Act of 2020 has unconstitutionally and arbitrarily imposed Hindi as official language to be used in lower courts across the state. Their plea said that English is widely used by advocates and the lower courts in administration work and the imposition of Hindi as the sole language would result in an unreasonable classification between lawyers who are fluent in Hindi and those who are not. The lawyers have said that imposition of Hindi as official language was not fit for the state as it was home to several multi-national companies, where majority of the people were not fluent in Hindi.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UK's quarantine will be quashed or dropped - Ryanair's O'Leary

The United Kingdoms coronavirus quarantine will be struck down by the courts or dropped within weeks as some of Europes biggest airlines prepare to file a legal challenge by the end of Tuesday, Ryanair boss Michael OLeary told Reuters. The ...

Imran Khan says coronavirus cases yet to peak in Pak, warns of 'very difficult time' ahead

Pakistans coronavirus cases are expected to peak by the end of July or August, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. Addressing the nation, he warned the country of a very difficult time ahead if people continued to ignore the standard opera...

Ryanair boss sees UK quarantine dropped or quashed by end-June

Ryanair believes Britains courts will either strike down a 14-day quarantine for international travellers this week or the government will drop the measure before the end of June, boss Michael OLeary told Reuters on Monday.OLeary said legal...

Four Hizbul militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district: Police

In yet another operational success, security forces killed four Hizbul Mujahideen militants on Monday in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district, taking the total number of slain terrorists during the past 24 hours in South Kashmir to nine. Lau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020