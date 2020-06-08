Left Menu
COVID-19: Goa MLA seeks PM Modi's intervention to seal state border with Maharashtra

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on Monday said that he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene in sealing the border of Goa with Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit COVID-19 state in the country.

08-06-2020
Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte speaking to ANI in Panaji on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on Monday said that he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene in sealing the border of Goa with Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit COVID-19 state in the country. Highlighting that Goa has turned from Green Zone into Red Zone, the MLA alleged that "callous attitude" of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is putting the coastal state into trouble.

"Stranded Goans across the world which are still trying to connect and the Goa government has again failed the mission Vande Mataram where everybody else has been coming in their respective states except our locals Goans and they are still crying. There is a lot to be done and the callous attitude of the Chief Minister is putting the state into more trouble. So, it is better to bring it to the note of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and the Union Health Minister (Dr Harsh Vardhan)," Khaunte told ANI while being asked about the letter. The MLA asserted that the BJP-led state government is playing politics during the coronavirus crisis.

"As an opposition, we have been taking up issues in the interest of the state and not keeping any political lineage. We do not want Goans to be affected in large in numbers due to coronavirus," he said. "Unfortunately, the BJP government led by Sawant is not able to give solutions as it is rather indulged into politics," he added.

He urged the state government to come out with a "comprehensive set of plans" to protect Goans from COVID-19. "We have to plan more wisely, cases have gone more than 200 plus and we need to ensure that we are ready to face the worst. We need to decide if we need a lockdown or not. The medical fraternity is already under tremendous pressure," said Khaunte.

"These figures are catastrophic for the smallest state with limited medical and related infrastructure," he stressed. (ANI)

