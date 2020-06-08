Russia to participate fully in G20 debt standstill for poor countries-U.S. Treasury

Russia to participate fully in G20 debt standstill for poor countries-U.S. TreasuryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 22:05 IST
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday that Russia intends to "participate fully" in a G20 official debt service suspension initiative to help the poorest countries fight the coronavirus, the Treasury said in a statement.
The pledge came during a call today between the two finance ministers, during which they discussed the coronavirus pandemic and "response measures to support economic recovery in the United States and Russia," the Treasury said.
