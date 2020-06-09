Left Menu
Khandwa judge tests positive for COVID-19; Madhya Pradesh HC assigns duties to Burhanpur sessions judge

A judge from the lower court has tested positive for COVID-19 in Khandwa district, leading the Madhya Pradesh High Court to pass an order and assigning his duties and that of others to the sessions judge of Burhanpur.

ANI | Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-06-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 09:31 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

A judge from the lower court has tested positive for COVID-19 in Khandwa district, leading the Madhya Pradesh High Court to pass an order and assigning his duties and that of others to the sessions judge of Burhanpur. The order was passed on Monday by the High Court.

After the district judge and wife were found infected with the infection, several other judges have quarantined themselves as a precautionary measure. In order to ensure that the work of the lower court does not get affected, Burhanpur district and sessions Judge Virendra S Patidar has been given additional charge of the district court in Khandwa.

Judge Singh will now look into day to day functioning of Khandwa district court.

