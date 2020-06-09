Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Pyongyang calling: What we know about the hotlines to North Korea

Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 09-06-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 12:34 IST
EXPLAINER-Pyongyang calling: What we know about the hotlines to North Korea
Kim Jong Un (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

North Korea has said it is cutting communication hotlines with South Korea, a tactic the isolated country has used repeatedly during periods of rising tension.

At least 49 hotlines have been established between the two Koreas to arrange diplomatic talks, de-conflict military operations, coordinate air, and sea traffic, hold humanitarian discussions, and cooperate on economic issues. Most of all, the South sees the lines as an important way to prevent misunderstandings in the event of a crisis.

Sometimes the lines fall into disuse when relations sour, as they have when multilateral talks stalled over North Korea's nuclear weapons program and strict international sanctions imposed on it. Lines of communication were the last cut in 2016 and restored in 2018 when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un launched a diplomatic offensive after two years of intensive ballistic missile and nuclear tests, and a heated war of words with U.S. President Donald Trump.

When North Korea has stopped communicating, South Korean officials still typically try to call every day at the same time, even if there is no answer. South Korean officials have sometimes used a bullhorn to shout messages across the border at the Joint Security Area (JSA) in Panmunjom, the only spot along the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ) where troops from both sides stand face to face.

In January 2018, when North and South Korea arranged the first official talks in more than two years, liaison officials spoke using desktop telephone consoles, each the size of a small refrigerator. That hotline dates to the 1970s, though newer systems were installed in 2009.

All of the hotlines operated by the South's Unification Ministry, which handles civilian inter-Korean affairs, use similar equipment, according to the ministry. The system features a computer screen, disk drives, and USB ports, as well as two color-coded telephone handsets.

A red phone is for incoming calls from North Korea and South Korea uses a green phone to make outgoing calls to the North. No other numbers can be called - the phones only connect to a counterpart on the other side. The two sides also use fax machines to send documents.

Photos of the equipment used by the South Korean military show a series of small, olive-drab desktop phones labeled "two-sided inter-Korean hotline." It is not known what the equipment looks like on the North's side.

The spurt of inter-Korean talks that followed those January phone calls led to the opening of more hotlines, including - for the first time - a direct connection between the offices of South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. In 2019, South Korea's prime minister revealed that the presidential hotline had never been used, and local media report it has not been used since.

The two Koreas also opened a liaison office in Kaesong, North Korea, where officials from both sides worked daily. In January, that office was "temporarily" closed because of coronavirus worries, though the two sides had continued to hold daily phone calls from Seoul and Pyongyang.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong leader says all should learn from year of protest

A year on from the start of Hong Kongs anti-government protests, the leader of the semi-autonomous Chinese city said Tuesday that all sides should learn from the difficulties and challenging times over the past year. Everyone has to learn t...

German exports collapse in April as coronavirus hits

German exports and imports slumped in April, posting their biggest declines since 1990 as the coronavirus crisis slashed demand, adding to a gloomy outlook for Europes biggest economy, data showed on Tuesday.Many economists believe the pand...

Cricket-BCCI wants quick decision on fate of T20 World Cup

Uncertainty surrounding this years Twenty20 World Cup in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic has created a scheduling headache and a decision should be made as quickly as possible, a top Indian cricket board official told Reuters.Cricket...

UAE capital extends virus lockdown another week

The capital of the United Arab Emirates has extended an emirate-wide lockdown for another week over the coronavirus pandemic. Government officials announced late Monday the extension of the lockdown, which has prevented people from leaving ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020