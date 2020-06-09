Left Menu
Japan, UK agree to work on swift trade agreement - Japan govt statement

Japan and the United Kingdom agreed to start negotiations for a swift agreement on an economic partnership to secure business continuity for both nations, Japan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi welcomed interests expressed by British trade minister Liz Truss to join the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in their talks via video conference, the statement said.

After decades outsourcing its trade policy to the European Union, Britain is embarking on negotiating free trade deals with countries around the world, and last month launched formal talks with the United States.

