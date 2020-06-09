Left Menu
Uttarakhand issues new SOPs for COVID-19 quarantine

Uttarakhand government on Tuesday issued a new standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding COVID-19 quarantine to be followed in the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:44 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand government on Tuesday issued a new standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding COVID-19 quarantine to be followed in the state. The Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government has stated, "The Army, Air Force, Navy and other Paramilitary forces shall make their own arrangements for institutional quarantining of their officers, personnel and family members inbound from high load COVID-19 infected cities/ districts for 7 days followed by home quarantine of 14 days.

"There quarantine facilities shall meet the standards of the Ministry of Health. The quarantine arrangements so made shall be duly intimated to the state government/district Nodal Officer on a regular basis," the notice read. "All inbound persons from other states, irrespective of the mode of travel, shall mandatorily download and update Aarogya Setu mobile application," the notice read.

"However, in case of inter-state and intra-state movement for official purposes, Ministers of Government of India, Ministers of Government of Uttarakhand, Chief Justice and the Judges of the High Court of Nainital, all judges and judicial officers of district and subordinate judiciary of the state, MPs and MLAs of Uttarkhand, all officers of GoI, State shall be exempted from being quarantined. However, such individuals shall ensure compliance of all norms of safety and social distancing, as per the guidelines of MoHFW and MHA," the letter read. (ANI)

