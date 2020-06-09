Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyers oppose resumption of regular courts

The Bombay High Court has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for regular functioning of courts in view of the pandemic.In a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court, the Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court Bar Association said it was impossible for lawyers to follow the SOP while appearing physically in courts.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:58 IST
Lawyers oppose resumption of regular courts

A lawyers' association on Tuesday demanded that resumption of regular hearings in lower courts be deferred in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai. Regular functioning of lower courts (sessions, civil and magistrates' courts) in Mumbai resumed from Monday after a gap of nearly two months.

During the lockdown, courts were hearing only urgent matters such as applications for police custody or interim bail. The Bombay High Court has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for regular functioning of courts in view of the pandemic.

In a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court, the Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court Bar Association said it was impossible for lawyers to follow the SOP while appearing physically in courts. The number of coronavirus cases in the city is increasing every day, and the advocates are worried about getting exposed to the pandemic, the association said.

Also, as local trains are not operational, it is "practically impossible" for lawyers to reach the courts from distant suburbs, it said. The SOP was silent on the safety of advocates while attending the courts, the letter added.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Japan TV station apologizes for US video seen as offensive

Japanese public broadcaster NHK apologized Tuesday for an animated video it produced trying to explain the ongoing protests in the United States that instead sparked outrage that its depiction of black Americans was offensive. The animated ...

EU rejects any US attempt to invoke Iran nuclear deal

The European Unions top diplomat said Tuesday that since the United States has already withdrawn from an international agreement curbing Irans nuclear ambitions, it cant now use its former membership of the pact to try to impose a permanent...

US challenges planned expedition to retrieve Titanic's radio

The US government will try to stop a companys planned salvage mission to retrieve the Titanics wireless telegraph machine, arguing the expedition would break federal law and a pact with Britain to leave the iconic shipwreck undisturbed. US ...

Bahrain releases leading rights activist Nabeel Rajab -lawyer

Bahrain has released leading human rights activist Nabeel Rajab after a court agreed to pass an alternative sentence to the jail term he is currently serving, his lawyer said on Tuesday. Rajab, an outspoken critic of the government who play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020