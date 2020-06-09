UP reports 389 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 389 positive cases and 18 deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 11,335, said the state government on Tuesday. A total of 325 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of discharges in the state to 6,669.

The death toll in the state climbed to 301 after 18 people succumbed to the infection. India saw another day of highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 9,987 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases crossing 2.66 lakh. (ANI)