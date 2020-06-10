Left Menu
Brazil restores detailed COVID-19 data after Supreme Court ruling

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city, also started to ease quarantine rules, including by allowing soccer games without spectators, but a judge on Monday overruled decisions by local government, allowing only essential services to operate due to the state's surging death toll of over 7,000 fatalities.Over the weekend, the health ministry abruptly removed cumulative totals of coronavirus cases and deaths, causing outrage across the political spectrum.

Brazil on Tuesday restored detailed COVID-19 data to its official national website following controversy over the removal of cumulative totals and a ruling by a Supreme Court justice that the full set of information be reinstated. The move came after days of mounting pressure from across the political spectrum and allegations the government was trying to mask the severity of the outbreak, now the world's second-largest.

President Jair Bolsonaro has consistently sought to play down the severity of the new coronavirus, dismissing it as a "little flu" and urging governors to reverse lockdown measures that are battering the country's economy. On Tuesday, Bolsonaro said the World Health Organization has lost credibility in its handling of the pandemic and that Brazil could pull out of the international body.

The controversy over how Brazil presents its coronavirus numbers came as Sao Paulo's health department reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths for one day, just as the country's most populous state was starting to reopen its economy and relax some social distancing rules. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city, also started to ease quarantine rules, including by allowing soccer games without spectators, but a judge on Monday overruled decisions by local government, allowing only essential services to operate due to the state's surging death toll of over 7,000 fatalities.

Over the weekend, the health ministry abruptly removed cumulative totals of coronavirus cases and deaths, causing outrage across the political spectrum. Last week, it delayed the release of the numbers until late in the evening and past Brazil's main news program. Health experts had feared that by not publishing accumulated totals and releasing only deaths that occurred in the past 24 hours, cases in which someone tested positive for the coronavirus days after their death date could disappear from public view.

In Brazil, where testing has been haphazard, such cases are common. Supreme Justice Alexandre de Moraes said in a statement on the court's website that the health ministry must "fully re-establish the daily dissemination of epidemiological data on the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the agency's website, under the terms presented until last Thursday."

Acting Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, speaking at a cabinet meeting broadcast on TV, said there had never been any intention to revise the numbers, nor any suggestion that figures had been over-reported. For Justice Moraes, the government's actions in recent days made it "impossible" to monitor the spread of the virus and to implement adequate and necessary control and prevention policies.

On Tuesday afternoon the official website https://covid.saude.gov.br/ https://covid.saude.gov.br/, reverted to showing detailed information, with cumulative totals of deaths and infections - as well as breakdowns by state - as it had last week. Brazil's confirmed cases, at more than 700,000, are the second-highest in the world behind only the United States, and the death toll is now over 37,000, the world's third-highest.

