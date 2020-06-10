Uttarakhand Police reports first case of COVID-19
A constable of Uttarakhand Police has been infected by COVID-19 making it the first case reported from the department.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-06-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 09:17 IST
A constable of Uttarakhand Police has been infected by COVID-19 making it the first case reported from the department. The constable is part of the Cheeta Mobile Unit of Uttarakhand Police.
The state Director General (Law & order) Ashok Kumar told ANI, "The constable was enlisted for duty in the Niranjanpur vegetable market which is a containment zone. That is the reason why he had to regularly go there." The police are now engaged in contact tracing of the constable. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand Police
- Ashok Kumar
- Law & order
- Niranjanpur