Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown has created atmosphere of weariness, says HC

Justice Bharati Dangre issued the order on Tuesday while hearing the bail application filed by Karan Nair (27), an architect, who claimed he was mentally disturbed on the day of the incident last month due to personal reasons.Nairs advocate Niranjan Mundargi refuted the polices case that the accused was carrying a chopper.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 12:20 IST
Lockdown has created atmosphere of weariness, says HC

The coronavirus lockdown has created an atmosphere of weariness and exasperation, the Bombay High Court said while granting bail to a man who was arrested for allegedly attacking three policemen when they questioned him for roaming on a road at night during curfew. Justice Bharati Dangre issued the order on Tuesday while hearing the bail application filed by Karan Nair (27), an architect, who claimed he was mentally disturbed on the day of the incident last month due to personal reasons.

Nairs advocate Niranjan Mundargi refuted the polices case that the accused was carrying a chopper. Mundargi said Nair was an architect and was carrying a tool used by architects.

According to police, Nair was found walking in the wee hours of May 8 at the Marine Drive in South Mumbai. When a patrol team spotted him and tried to question him as to why he was outside during the lockdown, Nair charged at the policeman and tried to run away.

He was chased by police and arrested. Three policemen - inspector Jitendra Kadam, sub- inspector Sachin Shelke and constable Sagar Shelke sustained minor injuries in the scuffle, according to police.

The court in its order noted police were under tremendous pressure to maintain law and order in view of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city, and the applicant (Nair) was apprehensive that he would be arrested and hence, tried to flee. The pandemic situation has brought on an atmosphere of weariness and exasperation and a young person like the applicant has fallen trap, the court said in its order.

In the absence of any criminal antecedents and the fact that the accused is a young person belonging to a reputed family, escaping the court of justice is obscure, the judge noted while granting him bail. The court granted bail to Nair on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and directed him to appear before the police station concerned as and when required.

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed policy meeting

Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting. The advance followed a sell-off that brought a weekslong rally on Wall Street to an abrupt halt.Markets rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong a...

Maha: Dacoity bid foiled in Ulhasnagar; five held

Five persons were arrested for allegedly preparing to commit dacoity at a cloth factory in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, personnel from Ulhasnagar police station laid a trap a...

BJP busy in elections, ignoring problem of unemployment: Akhilesh Yadav

Linking rising unemployment to cases of suicide, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday charged that the BJP was busy focusing on elections and not interested in tackling the problem of joblessness. There have been some cases of migrant labou...

4 workers die in MP's Shajapur after well's wall collapses

Four workers died on Tuesday night in Shajapur after the wall of the well which they were constructing collapsed. Work is underway to recover their bodies. Financial aid will be provided to the kin of the deceased. Action will be taken agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020