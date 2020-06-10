Left Menu
COVID-19: Rajasthan decides to seal borders for a week

Rajasthan government has decided to seal its border for a period of one week due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Only those with valid passes will be allowed to enter or leave the state.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 10-06-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 12:24 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan government has decided to seal its border for a period of one week due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Only those with valid passes will be allowed to enter or leave the state. "In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Rajasthan government has decided to control interstate travel," Rajasthan Police said in an official statement on Wednesday.

According to officials, Rajasthan has reported a total number of 11,245 coronavirus positive cases, of which 8,328 have been cured/discharged and 255 others have lost their lives. "Police checkpoints will be set up on interstate roads and those without prior permission will not be allowed to enter the state. Those going out of state will also not be allowed to do so without an appropriate pass for the same," the statement said in Hindi.

"District magistrate and superintendent of police have been empowered to issue these passes, etc. Permission to travel to another state shall only be issued in case of emergency, medical treatment and for the death of a known person," it added. It said that checkpoints shall also be set up at airports, railway stations and bus stops, and only those with permission from the state should be allowed to enter the state. (ANI)

