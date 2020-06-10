Odisha reports 110 new COVID-19 cases

110 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,250.

"There are 1,106 active cases and 2,133 persons have recovered," the State Health Department said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in India reached 2,76,583 on Wednesday. The death toll has reached 7,745 as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)