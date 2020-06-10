Nagaland's COVID-19 tally reaches 128

The tally of COVID-19 positive cases in Nagaland stood at 128, including 106 active cases, said S Pangnyu Phom, State Minister of Health and Family Welfare, on Wednesday. As many as 22 people have recovered from the disease and the state has not witnessed any COVID-19 fatality so far.

"Positive: 128, Active: 106, Recovered: 22 Death: 00. Update at 2:45 pm, June 10, 2020," the Health Minister tweeted. Meanwhile, 12 patients have tested negative for COVID-19 in their second test -- eight from Kohima and four from Dimapur. All the patients are under observation, Phom said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in India reached 2,76,583 on Wednesday. The death toll has reached 7,745 as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)