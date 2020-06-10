Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging AIIMS' decision to conduct PG entrance exams amid COVID-19 spread

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition, seeking quashing of notice by AIIMS that fixed the entrance examination for MD, MS, and others, on June 11 observing that social distancing and sanitisation will be followed at the centres. "Clearly, there are no cogent reasons to postpone the PG entrance examination as is sought to be urged now at the very last minute. AIIMS will be bound by all advisories/guidelines regarding precautions to be taken for these gatherings as prescribed and as per usual medical norms," a bench of Justice Jayant Nath said on Tuesday while dismissing the plea.

The plea, filed by doctors including one Jyoti Jaiswal, had challenged AIIMS' notice dated June 1 fixing the date for the entrance examination for MD, MS, DM, MCh and MDS, etc. "In my opinion, the present petition has no merits. Firstly, I cannot help noticing that the petition is hit by delay and laches. The petitioners have approached this court at the very last minute," the court said.

The plea had sought directions to fix the date for the entrance examination in question either in July 2020 or August 2020 as done by the various other institutions including AIIMS themselves due to the COVID-19 outbreak. "The examination in question was notified on January 16, 2020. On June 1, 2020, a notice was issued rescheduling the entrance examinations from June 5, 2020 to June 11, 2020. The notification clearly states that all advisories/guidelines of Government of India regarding social-distancing and sanitisation will be followed at the exam centres," the order said.

"Now the petitioners have just two days before the exam sought to approach this court, claiming that the same should be postponed in view of the current COVID-19 outbreak. As rightly pointed out by the learned counsel for respondents number 3 and 4, a large amount of resources have been mobilised to hold the exam on June 11, 2020 for 40,000 students. Clearly, after all, arrangements have been made and after everything is in order, the petitioners approached this court at the last minute," it added. The petitioners told that court that COVID-19 cases are increasing day-to-day and have crossed 2.5 lakh mark and in view thereof, conducting the PG entrance test on June 11 at this crucial point would be "incorrect".

The counsel for AIIMS, on the other hand, said that all precautions which are prescribed by the concerned governments, including norms of social-distancing, etc would be maintained while carrying out the examination. "40,000 students are participating in the exam. Large amounts of money and resources have been expanded by AIIMS for conducting the examination. The petitioners without any cogent reasons are now seeking to stop the examination at the last minute," the counsel of AIIMS had submitted. (ANI)