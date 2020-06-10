Attendance up to Deputy Secretary level to be taken in two shifts in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that attendance up to Deputy Secretary level of all government employees will be taken in two shifts to avoid the crowd and maintain social distancing in the fight against COVID-19. While one shift will begin from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, another will operate from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

"Lot of people are unable to come to the office. We have decided today that attendance up to Deputy Secretary level for all government employees will be taken in two shifts from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm and 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm," said Banerjee here in a press conference. The Chief Minister said that over 5,000 private and government buses are operating in the state.

West Bengal has so far confirmed 8,985 COVID-19 positive cases, including 415 deaths, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. (ANI)