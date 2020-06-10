Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attendance up to Deputy Secretary level to be taken in two shifts in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that attendance up to Deputy Secretary level of all government employees will be taken in two shifts to avoid the crowd and maintain social distancing in the fight against COVID-19.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:07 IST
Attendance up to Deputy Secretary level to be taken in two shifts in Bengal: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a press conference in Kolkata on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that attendance up to Deputy Secretary level of all government employees will be taken in two shifts to avoid the crowd and maintain social distancing in the fight against COVID-19. While one shift will begin from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, another will operate from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

"Lot of people are unable to come to the office. We have decided today that attendance up to Deputy Secretary level for all government employees will be taken in two shifts from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm and 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm," said Banerjee here in a press conference. The Chief Minister said that over 5,000 private and government buses are operating in the state.

West Bengal has so far confirmed 8,985 COVID-19 positive cases, including 415 deaths, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

ED brings back 108 consignments worth Rs 1,350 cr belonging to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi to India

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday brought back 108 consignments of various overseas entities of fugitive diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, valued at around Rs 1,350 crore, from Hong Kong. These valuables include polished d...

Possible locust threat: Telangana on high alert

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday instructed officials to be on high alert as there may be a possible attack of locusts swarms in the state. Rao held a review meeting here on measures to be taken to protect the state...

Indonesians detained for taking dead for burial

Indonesian authorities have arrested dozens of people suspected of snatching the bodies of COVID-19 victims from several hospitals so the dead could be buried according to their wishes. Provincial police spokesman Ibrahim Ponto said on Wedn...

Jewellers want more gold purity standards, seek extension of hallmarking deadline

Three standards for hallmarked gold jewellery are not enough for a country like India as it will create problem in some markets where different benchmarks are followed to ensure purity of the yellow metal, jewellers said on Wednesday. In vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020