HC puts on hold bail granted to accused in 9 cases, including murder

The Delhi High Court has put on hold the interim bail granted by a trial court to an accused in nine criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder and extortion. By a common order of May 12, the sessions court granted the accused interim bail for 45 days in all the nine separate cases so that he could get married.

However, the accused could not avail the relief, as in another murder case his bail plea was rejected both by a sessions court on May 16 and the high court on May 19. In that case, the high court on May 19 only granted him custody parole of one day -- May 20 -- from 12.00 pm to 5.00 pm so that he could get married and thus, he is presently in jail.

On Tuesday, June 9, Justice Suresh K Kait put on hold the sessions court order of May 12 by which interim bail for 45 days was granted to the accused in nine other cases. The order came on the plea of the Delhi government, filed through its additional standing counsel Rajesh Mahajan, claiming that the sessions court passed the May 12 order in a "casual manner" and "without judicious application of mind".

The high court while staying the sessions court order also issued notice to the accused and listed the matter for further hearing on June 23. In its petition, the Delhi government has contended that the accused was involved in multiple cases of heinous offences and therefore, he was not eligible for grant of interim bail as per the criteria laid down by the High Powered Committee.

The committee, headed by a Delhi High Court judge, has been set up on orders of the Supreme Court to decongest jails to prevent spread of COVID-19 in prisons. The Delhi government has also contended that the May 12 order of the sessions court resulted in "gross miscarriage of justice" and therefore, it should be quashed.