India, China hold Major General-level talks as discussions continue on Eastern Ladakh standoff
After talks between military commanders, India and China on Wednesday held the Major General-level talks to find a resolution to the ongoing dispute in Eastern Ladakh.ANI | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:35 IST
After talks between military commanders, India and China on Wednesday held the Major General-level talks to find a resolution to the ongoing dispute in Eastern Ladakh. India and China have decided to hold military talks at multiple levels in the next 10 days to find a solution to the Chinese military build-up in the Eastern Ladakh sector.
Army sources said that talks have been held between the two sides on Wednesday but the outcome would be known only after some time. This is the second round of talks after military commander-level talks on June 6 between 14 Corps chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and Chinese Maj Gen Liu Lin at Moldo opposite Chushul.
After the first round of talks, Chinese and Indian armies disengaged by going back by 2-2.5 km from their standoff positions at Galwan Nala, PP-15 and Hot Springs. The two sides would also hold talks at battalion commander level to find an amicable solution to the satisfaction of both sides. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- India
- Eastern Ladakh
- Chinese
- Army
