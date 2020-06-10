Minneapolis police chief breaks off talks with officer union

Minneapolis police chief breaks off talks with officer unionReuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:11 IST
The Minneapolis Police Department will withdraw from contract negotiations with the police union, one step in a planned reform of the department in the wake of George Floyd's death, the department's chief said on Wednesday.
Chief Medaria Arradondo also said that he would implement a new early warning system to identify police officer conduct that would allow supervisors to more quickly address problems. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, Editing by Franklin Paul)