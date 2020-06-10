India's national security is strong, matter resolved with China diplomatically: Nitin Gadkari

India's internal and external security is "strong" and New Delhi has "resolved" the issue pertaining to the border standoff with China diplomatically, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday at Madhya Pradesh Jan Samvad Rally via video conference. "Internal and external security of the country is strong. We have resolved the matter with China diplomatically. You also know what we have been working continuously to nab the terrorists coming from Pakistan," said Gadkari.

The Union Minister had also slammed Congress party, saying that BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi did "more" work in five years than what Congress did in 55 years, during a virtual rally. "For 70 years, the people of the country gave a chance to the Congress. Congress leaders from Nehru to Manmohan Singh gave only slogans of poverty alleviation...What the Congress could not do in 55 years, the BJP under the leadership of Modi ji did in five years," he added.

Gadkari said that the economic policy adopted by Congress "did not lead to the development of the country." "The country could not progress on the basis of the economic policies adopted by the Congress government after 1947. Congress ideology completely failed and today socialists and communists are nowhere to be seen," he added. (ANI)