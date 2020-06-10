UP to install rapid-testing TruNet machines for COVID-19 in 75 districts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Wednesday that TruNet machines would be installed in all the 75 districts of the state by June 15, to enable rapid testing for coronavirus. "To get quick COVID-19 test results, the state government is providing TruNet machines on priority basis in all the 75 districts," said CM in an Unlock 1 review meeting today.

He emphasised on increasing the testing capacity and to control the death rate in UP due to the virus. "We need to monitor the functioning of both COVID-19 dedicated and non-COVID hospitals in the state," he said while addressing the need of hospitals for other diseases as well.

As per the state's action plan, 10 lakh new jobs and employment opportunities would be provided to the people in the next six months. He also instructed his team to take precautionary measures like providing PPE kits to keep the police personnel safe and continue to make people aware through the public addressing system regarding the prevention of COVID-19 infection. (ANI)