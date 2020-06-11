Assam fire: Army cordons off area
Army has cordoned off the area as the fire continued to rage at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Tinsukia district.ANI | Tinsukia (Assam) | Updated: 11-06-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 12:12 IST
Army has cordoned off the area as fire continued to rage at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Tinsukia district. Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had earlier visited Baghjan. He said that 7,000 people have been affected in the incident.
"I had a meeting with Oil India officials, ONGC and district Administration. 7,000 people have been affected. Damages will be assessed and compensation will be paid," Patowary said. On June 10, two people had died in the massive fire at the mishap site in Tinsukia. (ANI)
