Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC takes suo moto cognizance of 35 children contracting COVID-19 in govt-run home in Chennai

The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo moto cognizance of news reports that 35 children in a government-run home in Chennai's Royapuram have tested positive for coronavirus and sought a status report from Tamil Nadu government regarding the spread of COVID-19 in shelter homes and steps taken to safeguard the children.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 12:55 IST
SC takes suo moto cognizance of 35 children contracting COVID-19 in govt-run home in Chennai
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo moto cognizance of news reports that 35 children in a government-run home in Chennai's Royapuram have tested positive for coronavirus and sought a status report from Tamil Nadu government regarding the spread of COVID-19 in shelter homes and steps taken to safeguard the children. A bench comprising of Justice L Nageswara Rao, Justice Krishna Murari and Justice S Ravindra Bhat sought to know how the children got infected and whether the top court's earlier orders for protecting children were not observed.

"35 children have been detected with COVID in a shelter home in Tamil Nadu. We want to know what steps have been taken in this regard by the State of Tamil Nadu. We've been told it's because the warden was COVID positive," the bench observed. The apex court directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a status report regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the shelter homes and also the steps that have been taken for safeguarding the health of the remaining children.

The top court, which posted the matter for hearing on Monday, also sent a questionnaire to all the states seeking information on a host of issues relating to the protection of children in shelter homes during the pandemic. "The Juvenile Justice Committees of the High Courts will also be supplied with this. Juvenile Justice Committees to ensure that the state governments provide the information that is sought," the court opined while seeking feedback from state governments in relation to the pan-India suo moto matter.

The apex court also listed for hearing the issue relating to pan-India safety of children at shelter homes on July 6.(ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

European shares slide on Fed outlook, worries of new virus cases

European shares moved further away from their three-month peak on Thursday after a downbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and on worries of a second wave of COVID-19 cases.The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 2.5, its fourth str...

Prince Philip marks quiet 99th birthday in lockdown

Britains Prince Philip marked a quiet 99th birthday in lockdown with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle in south-east England. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the 94-year-old monarch, who have been married for 72 years, have...

U.S. podcast platform Pockets Casts says Apple removed app from China store

New York-based podcasting platform Pocket Casts said its app had been taken down from Apple Incs app store in China. Reuters couldnt immediately verify why the app was no longer available in the store.Pockets Casts, ranked 85th most popular...

Special flight carrying 180 migrants from Mumbai lands in Lucknow

A special flight arranged by actor Amitabh Bachchan to ferry 180 migrants from Mumbai landed at the airport here on Thursday morning. On arrival, the migrants hailing from Unnao, Gonda, Lucknow and other districts of the state thanked the B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020