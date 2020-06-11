Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP govt, MCDs have taken adequate steps for safety of safai karamchaaris: HC

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad also said that WHO guidelines are also being adhered to by the authorities.The observations by the bench, in its order of June 9, came after perusing the affidavits filed by Delhi government and the civic bodies with regard to distribution of the personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 14:39 IST
AAP govt, MCDs have taken adequate steps for safety of safai karamchaaris: HC

The Delhi High Court has said that the AAP government and the municipal corporations in the ntional capital have taken adequate steps to ensure safety of 'safai karamchaaris' during the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad also said that WHO guidelines are also being adhered to by the authorities.

The observations by the bench, in its order of June 9, came after perusing the affidavits filed by Delhi government and the civic bodies with regard to distribution of the personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the workers. The high court had asked the Delhi government and the three municipal corporations to give details of the number of sanitation workers in their respective jurisdiction and the number of PPE kits provided to them on a day-to-day basis during COVID-19 pandemic.

The high court noted that according to the affidavits PPE kits are being provided on a daily basis to safai karamchaaris and the equipment is not reused. The bench also noted that adequate number of surgical and N-95 masks and gloves are being provided to the workers and the bio-medical waste was being disposed of in accordance with mandate of the pollution control board.

The observations of the bench came while disposing of the separate pleas by social activist Harnam Singh and the All India Municipal Corporation Staff Union seeking direction to the authorities to provide personal protective gear to sanitation workers who are carrying out their work during the coronavirus pandemic. Advocate Mehmood Pracha, appearing for Singh, had contended that while the authorities claim to have distributed the PPE kits, the workers on the ground do not appear to have received them. The petitioners had also sought setting up of sanitizing cubicles in each ward for disinfecting the sanitation workers after they complete their duties each day.

On this aspect, the bench said that the Ministry of Health has issued an advisory which clearly recommends against spraying disinfectant on an individual or group. The high court said that the advisory states that spraying of chemical disinfectants is "physically and psychologically harmful for human beings".

Therefore, the corporations decision not to set up sanitizing cubicles was "justified", the bench said and added that no further directions were necessary in this regard..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Indian composer Ganesh B Kumar's 'Spirit of Humanity', set for a grand worldwide launch

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, June 11 ANINewsVoir Brimming with passion for enriching human values, by uplifting and elevating the spirit of mankind, city based music composer Ganesh B. Kumar, is all set for the worldwide launch of his new albu...

Garena to launch Free Fire's Virtual Beach Party event

Mumbai Maharashtra India, June 11 ANIPRNewswire Free Fire, the worlds most popular mobile battle royale game from leading global online games developer and publisher Garena, is kicking off summer with an event fans do not want to miss. The ...

Statue of scout founder Baden-Powell to be taken down in Britain

A local authority in southern England said it would remove a statue of Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the worldwide scouting movement, the latest memorial to be taken down in the wake of anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George ...

Anti-polio campaign in Pak to restart soon with Army's assistance: Gen. Bajwa

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, Pakistan will restart the anti-polio campaign in the coming weeks and the military will support the governments efforts, Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa has told billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020