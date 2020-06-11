Cong leaders placed under house arrest ahead of protest against Telangana govt

Congress leaders, including state party chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, were placed under house arrest ahead of their 'Chalo Secretariat' programme against the state government. The 'Chalo Secretariat' programme was scheduled to be held at 11 am on Thursday.

Congress MP Venkat Reddy Komatireddy, speaking to ANI over the phone, said, "This is dictatorial behaviour of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The opposition is not allowed to raise voice in the state. I was house arrested at 6 am today. Telangana state government is charging higher bill in the name of slabs." "How will the unemployed people carry the current burden of paying the bills generated for three months. No income for the poor people for those three months which they stayed home during the lockdown period as said by government. The bills should be withdrawn immediately and relief has to be given to people who are suffering," he added. (ANI)