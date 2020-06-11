31 more COVID-19 cases in Manipur
31 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Manipur, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 342 on Thursday, said the state government.ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 11-06-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 14:52 IST
31 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Manipur, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 342 on Thursday, said the state government. Out of the total, 279 are active cases. A total of 13 cases were reported from Imphal West and Tamenglong, two each from Kakching and Ukhrul and one from Bishnupur.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 2,86,579, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active, while 1,41,029 have been cured/discharged/migrated, while the death toll stands at 8,102. (ANI)
