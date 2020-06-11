Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC dismisses PIL seeking ban on Coco Cola, Thumbs Up, slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on petitioner

The costs imposed shall be deposited in the Registry within one month and shall be disbursed to the Supreme Court Advocates-on Record Association (SCAORA),” the bench said.Besides seeking ban on sale and use of Coco Cola and Thumbs Up, the PIL filed by Chavda also sought issuing of notification by government apprising people at large not to drink and use it, as the same is detrimental to the cause of health.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:26 IST
SC dismisses PIL seeking ban on Coco Cola, Thumbs Up, slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on petitioner

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL filed by a ‘social worker’ seeking ban on sale and use of Coca Cola and Thumbs up on the ground that these soft beverages are detrimental to health, saying the petition has been filed for extraneous reasons. The top court rejected the petition and imposed an exemplary cost of Rs five lakh on the petitioner and said his counsel has failed to disclose "why two specific brands in particular are chosen to be the target of the proceedings and what the source of his assertions." It said the amount would be deposited within one month with the apex court registry and disbursed to SCAORA (Supreme Court Advocates-on Record Association).

A bench headed by Justices D Y Chandrachud said that petitioner, Umedsinh P Chavda, through his petition has invoked jurisdiction of the court under Article 32 of the Constitution, which appears to be abuse of the process of law. “The petitioner claims to be a 'social worker'. The affidavit in support of the petition states that the contents of the petition are true to the knowledge and belief of the petitioner. The petition has been filed without the petitioner having any technical knowledge on the subject. The source of his assertions has not been substantiated,” the bench, also comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi, said. The top court said that after hearing the counsel for petitioner, it has come to the conclusion that invocation of the jurisdiction under Article 32 is not a bona fide recourse to the jurisdiction in public interest litigation. “Consequently, besides dismissing the petition an order directing the imposition of exemplary costs is necessary. We accordingly dismiss the petition and impose costs quantified at Rs 5, 00,000 on the petitioner. The costs imposed shall be deposited in the Registry within one month and shall be disbursed to the Supreme Court Advocates-on Record Association (SCAORA),” the bench said.

Besides seeking ban on sale and use of Coco Cola and Thumbs Up, the PIL filed by Chavda also sought issuing of notification by government apprising people at large not to drink and use it, as the same is detrimental to the cause of health. The PIL also sought direction to Centre to submit a complete analytical report and scientific approval by scientist in providing license of sale and use of liquid like Coco Cola and Thumbs Up.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Russia, NATO conduct parallel wargames over Baltic Sea

Russian combat jets have flown training missions over the Baltic Sea in parallel with NATOs drills in the region, the military said Thursday. Russias Baltic Fleet said in a statement that a dozen of its Su-24, Su-27, and Su-30 aircraft prac...

He's massive example to everyone: Shaw praises 'matured' Rashford

Manchester Uniteds Luke Shaw has heaped praise on his team-mate Marcus Rashford saying that the latter has matured so much and is a massive example to everyone. Hes improved greatly from when he first came on the scene, not just on the pitc...

FDI in food processing rises 44 pc to USD 904.7 mn in 2019-20

Foreign direct investment FDI in the food processing sector rose 44 per cent to USD 904.7 million in the financial year 2019-20, according to government data. The sector had received FDI worth USD 628.24 million in 2018-19 and USD 904.90 mi...

Kazakhstan locks down several towns after spike in COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has locked down several towns and villages and tightened restrictions in one of its provinces following a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, authorities said on Thursday, a month after ending a nationwide state of emergency. In the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020